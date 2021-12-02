Judith Ann Barker, 1964-2021

Judith Ann Barker, 57, was called home on Oct. 2, 2021 at her home in Turlock, Calif. Graveside services will be held at Tehachapi Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way in Tehachapi on Jan. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Judith Ann Barker was born in Beverly, Mass. on Sept. 11, 1964 to the parents of Helen Josephine Barker and Charles Henry Barker. She soon moved to California, where she graduated from Jereann Bowman High School in 1983.
She lived in Tehachapi with her mom until she moved to Turlock, which she called home for 13 years, and where she had many friends.
Blessed with many friends and family, Judith is survived by her three brothers, Wayne, Chuck and Gary, and many nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed.
