Judith Ann Mitchell, May 14, 1939 - Nov. 24, 2021

Judith Ann Mitchell, 82, of Tehachapi, Calif., entered the presence of her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ on Nov. 24, 2021. A celebration of her life is planned for Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, J.T. Mitchell; brother, Tom Bostrand, and wife; sister, Joan Wright, and husband; stepsons, Dirk Mitchell, James D. Mitchell, and wife, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judith served in the Tehachapi Unified School District, in special education, for several years. She faithfully served in the Awana Program for more than 50 years, discipling young children to be approved workers who have no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the Word of Truth – (11 Timothy 2:15). She found great joy in knitting, especially baby blankets to gift the newborns in her church. She and J.T. were blessed with many years of RVing across the country, visiting many national and state parks, family and friends.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
