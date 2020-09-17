Judith Elaine Doser, Sept. 7, 1965 - Sept. 5, 2020

Judith Elaine Doser, age 54, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, in Tehachapi, Calif. Judi was born in Wichita, Kan., on Sept. 7, 1965. She was adopted by Richard and Mavis Lasley, who later brought her to California.
Judi went to Ventura High School where she unknowingly shared a class with her future husband. After high school, Judi went to beauty college. In 1985, Judi moved to Bakersfield to live and work with Richard Lasley’s second wife, Carolyn Anderson, whom Judi loved as a mom. It was in Bakersfield that Judi ran into Gene Doser and began their relationship. Judi and Gene were married on Nov. 16, 1985 and remained together until her untimely passing.
Judi loved working for Conroy’s Flowers as a delivery driver and then assistant manager until an injury on the job prevented her from returning to work. Judi got involved with the local F.F.A. programs and later 4H. Judi was very active in different programs at the Kern County Fair through the F.F.A. and 4H, but no matter what the child’s status was, be it 4H, F.F.A., or independent showman, she would always be there to answer any questions they may have, assist them in how to show their animals, and while they were in the show ring, she would always cheer them on. She was a true Fair mom.
Judi is survived by her husband, Gene; her five sons, Anthony, Andrew, Aaron, Adam, and Alexander; her brother, David Lasley; her sisters, Carmel Campana, Candace Cagle, and Donna Nix; four daughters-in-law, Alma, Lauren, Monica, and Anna; and seven grandchildren, Abigail, Angel, Jacob Jr. (JJ), Jeremiah, Julian, Alexis, Noah, with number eight, Ariana Judith on the way.
She was loved by so many people, too many to name. Judi was preceded in death by her biological father, Peter Campana, Richard Lasley, Mavis Singleton, Carolyn Anderson, and her brother, Rick Lasley.
She had touched so many lives in her short time with us, and she will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
