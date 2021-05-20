Judith Flanagan, 1949-2021

Judith was born in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 10, 1949. During her childhood, she and her parents, W.C. "Dub" and Lillian Flanagan, moved all around the south.
The Flanagans moved back to Texas before Judith started high school. The moves made forming friendships difficult and she threw herself into the dance studio, becoming an accomplished ballerina and dancing for several companies in Texas, including the Houston Youth Allegro Ballet.
Judith later enjoyed success as an actor in TV roles on such shows as "TJ Hooker," "Days of Our Lives" and "The Practice;" movie appearances including 1988's "The Blob;" voice performances on radio and video games like "Final Fantasy XV;" and captivated consumers as a print model.
Judith met Dennis Howard through their agent at the time and they were married in Galway, Ireland on May 30, 1986. After three years of marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Briana, and moved to Pine Mountain Club and enjoyed many years of hiking and horse riding with all the friends they made in the mountains.
Judith passed away at home with her daughter, Briana, and son-in-law, Josh, at her side. Preceding her in death were her parents, W.C. and Lillian; sister, Charmain; and husband, Dennis. Judith is survived by her daughter, Briana Howard (Josh Hanna); brother, Carl Stewart (Kay) and children; sister, Elaine Cowan (David) and son; step-daughter, Wendy Bolte (Carl) and children; step-brother, Tom (Jola) and children; and many beloved friends and family.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs, Calif. Seating begins at 11:30 a.m., and the celebration officially begins at noon. Lunch to follow.
RSVP required for gate pass into community. Inquire or RSVP to jfmemorial2021@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to equineadvocates.org/ or a local horse rescue of your choosing.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net
