Julio Fimbres, “Junior”, Aug. 17, 1945 - June 20, 2021

Julio Fimbres “Junior”, beloved father, and husband, 75, passed away at home June 30th, 2021.
A celebration of life will take place on July 16, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd, Tehachapi, Calif.
Junior was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and went to high school in Norwalk, Calif., where he met the love of his life, Sally. They were married in 1972 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Not long after high school Junior was drafted into the Army. Upon coming home, he began his career as a diesel mechanic. Junior could fix almost anything and often had to fix everything. He never turned down requests for help and sometimes, after long nights working the graveyard shift, would spend all day helping a friend with their cars, or whatever broken thing they had. His limitless ability to help others will never be forgotten.
Junior loved the outdoors, from the sea to the desert to the mountains. In 1980, he and Sally discovered Bear Valley Springs and began planning their future lives in this mountain community. His many outdoor hobbies included riding motorcycles (in his youth), driving dune buggies, shooting, hiking, golf, and taking the dogs on BVS Sportsman Club hikes. Junior lived for the mountain life and loved his land to the very end.
Junior is survived by his wife, Sally; brother, Michael; and son Mickey.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to: STOP https://stoprescue.org/memorial.html.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
