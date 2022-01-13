The family of Karen Kay Williams has canceled the Jan. 23 service originally scheduled for her due to the spike in COVID-19 cases of the omicron variant.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hearing set for Jan. 18 for charges related to death of Tehachapi man
- Work starts on 100-megawatt solar project in eastern Kern
- ‘The Address at Tehachapi’ moves closer to construction with architectural approval
- Kern County Animal Services no longer a no-kill shelter after increase in euthanasia
- Bear Valley PD reports arrest
- Coronavirus cases disrupting community
- Hugh Rodriguez Vasquez, 1929-2021
- Natural Sightings: Chillin' like a villain
- Kroeger to retire; city seeks new police chief
- Bonnie Lynn O’Connor, May 13, 1941 – Dec. 30, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.