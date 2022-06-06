Kathleen Marie Baxter, Nov. 4, 1989 – May 20, 2022

Kathleen Marie Baxter passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. She was 32 years old.
Kathleen was born on Nov. 4, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif., to parents David and Theresa Baxter and older brother, Jason. In 1991 she welcomed a younger sister, Michelle. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Tehachapi, Calif. She attended the Tehachapi Unified School District and later transferred to the Valley Achievement Center School for Autism in Bakersfield. At the age of 21 she moved to Endeavor in the West, a home for autistic adults in Bakersfield.
Kathleen was a very special girl who loved horses, swinging in her backyard, karaoke, and family dinners at Senor Pepe’s. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and the many people she touched on her journey through life. Kathleen was truly Heaven’s special child.
Kathleen is survived by her mother and father, David and Theresa Baxter, older brother Jason (Tiffinie) Herrera, younger sister Michelle (Ryan) Hensler, grandparents Ron and Mary Catherine Merys, aunt Stephanie (James) Bermudez, aunt Julie Merys, uncle Joe (Beverly) Baxter, aunt Jennifer (Dave) Gumpertz, along with many great aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Arlene Baxter.
A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, Calif., 93313 at The Celebration of Life Center. A reception will follow the service at Senor Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in Bakersfield.
A graveside service will be held for Kathleen on Wednesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Tehachapi Westside Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way, Tehachapi, Calif.
Flowers may be sent to Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, Calif., 93305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen’s name to the Kern Autism Network, Inc. (kernautism.org). For condolences, please visit http://www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetary.com
