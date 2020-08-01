Kay Carolyn Boggs left this physical world peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11:45 p.m. to continue her spiritual journey and rejoin her beloved husband. She was surrounded by her family that passed before her and family still of this world. Carolyn was born on July 12, 1933, in Soper, Okla., to her father, Fred Elmo Barton, and mother, Etha Belle Barton. They lived a simple life, one filled with faith and love. She fell in love and married her husband, James Boggs, on June 14, 1952.
Carolyn leaves behind her beautiful, loving daughter, Peggy Annette Steed; son, James Stanley Boggs; grandchildren, Lorri Lynette Ward, Mindy Michelle Reed, Cody John Ward, and Shelby Lynn Steed; and great-grandchildren, Marcas James Ward, Taylor Renee Ward, Jaxon Michael Reed, and Rylie Leanne Ward. She was so loved.
Carolyn was a beautiful, steadfast woman, never faltering in her faith. She spoke of a vision given to her by God. A vision that gave her a glimpse of the afterlife. An afterlife filled with light, love and beauty one can only imagine or describe as the Garden of Eden. She now walks among the wildflowers she once envisioned that were laid along the sea of eternal life.
She was dedicated to her husband and her family, doing all she could to help them live life with love and faith.
She was blessed with the talent of painting and creating the beauty she imagined the world could be. And although the end of her life was that of confusion caused by dementia, you could always see the light in her eyes, still shining for her family and her God.
To describe her would be to describe kindness and love. She was simply amazing. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, but first and foremost, she was a child of God who has now gone home to be with her Father and be forever in the embrace of the most high, continuing to watch over her family while shining her light and spreading her love. Her work in this world is done. Rest well.
Carolyn will be privately laid to rest at Tehachapi Public Cemetery-Eastside, 820 Burnett Road, Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
