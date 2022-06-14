Kelly Jo Hanning, 1961-2022

Kelly Jo was unexpectedly taken to begin her new journey on May 8, 2022, to show others how to laugh, care, work hard, love and certainly speak their minds.
Kelly Jo was born April 4, 1961, in Bakersfield, Calif., to a very proud mother Betty Kegans of Nevada and father Leonard Hanning of Kelso Valley. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, and siblings: John, Gerry Ann, Polly Jo, Casey, and Shannon. As well as her stepmom Marie Hanning and stepsister Christy Zabel.
She is survived by her daughter Rusty, son-in-law Bill, the love of her life her grandson Logan Thomas, brother Carson and sister-in-law Lori Hanning, brother Patrick Hanning, stepsister Rebecca Zabel, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Her farewell toast will be held at the Four-Square Church on Saturday June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Wofford Heights, Calif., located at 20 Panorama Dr.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
