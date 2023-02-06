Kiefer Patrick Fincher, 27, residing in Tehachapi, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2023.
Kiefer was born Feb. 21, 1995 in Palm Springs, Calif., and spent his formable years in the Coachella Valley. His teen years were captured in Tehachapi where he graduated from Tehachapi high school in 2013.
At a very young age his athletic abilities were evident in the Rodeo circuit as a team roper with his brother Kody, where they excelled against the competition with numerous awards and recognitions. Later in his teen years those same athletic talents came shining through as a standout football player at Tehachapi High, where he received numerous recognitions. In his senior yar he had a dominant season as a top defensive player where he amassed 88 tackles, 13 hurries, 3.5 sacks and was rated one of top defensive players in Kern County. He was also recognized as a Hometown All Star and Mountain Football Team award winner along with being named First Team Defensive lineman.
He went on to study as a pharmacy technician before landing his first job at Rite Aid as a pharmacy technician. At the time of his passing, he was employed by NextRX out of Palmdale, Calif., as an integral member of the group.
At the age of 19, he met his soulmate and best friend Erin McCartney. They went on to make eight years of loving memories. They enjoyed their many travels and adventures together as one. He enjoyed driving fast in his Camaro along with hunting and playing video games in his free time.
He is survived by his loving mother, Karen Fincher of Tehachapi; father, Kim Fincher of Palm Desert, Calif.; his brothers, Kody Fincher of Meridian, Idaho, Jason Fincher of Bermuda Dunes, Calif.; and sister, Kami Bishop, of Mission Viejo, Calif.; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, California, Phone: 661-822-6897.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
