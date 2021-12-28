Kristen Lee Paparella was a loving wife, mother, sister, granny and friend to many.
Known for her free spirit, love of music and deep care for others, she flew on to heaven on Dec. 10, 2021, to dance again.
She was born to Margaret and Roy Croag on April 22, 1952, the third daughter of five sisters, Karen, April, Ellen and Maggie.
Graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in 1970, she continued her education at Union County College, and then at McHenry County College where she received her first associate's degree. Kristen worked many years as a bookkeeper. However, her No. 1 priority in life was raising her two children, Jessica and Tyler Locke. Much later in life, Kristen returned to school to pursue her passion for helping others, obtaining an associate's degree in psychosocial rehabilitation and treatment from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.
In 1996, Kristen married the love of her life, Paul Paparella. They remained longtime residents of Scotch Plains, N.J., until moving to Tehachapi in 2020 to be closer to their grand-babies, Madeline, Olivia, Emma, Cameron and Casey.
Kristen was passionate about many things, such as spending time in her kitchen, tending to her garden and dancing to live music. But above all, she loved filling her home and our hearts with laughter, conversation and love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.