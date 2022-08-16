Kristine Vienna Randall, 1961-2022

Kristine Vienna Randall passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 with her family by her side.
She was born to Richard and Barbara Shively on Oct. 21, 1961 in Merced, Calif. Kris graduated Colton High School in 1980 and received an associate's degree in early childhood education from Bakersfield College.
Kris was known as a bonus Mom to many. A listening ear to all, her loving personality drew in others and she loved having a house full of friends and family. She became a safe place for many while she provided preschool and daycare services at Good Shepherd Lutheran School and Christian Life Assembly School. As her health declined she told many her goal was to meet her newest grandbaby Cooper when he was born. She was able to drive to Wyoming and be the first to hold baby Cooper just two weeks prior to passing.
Kris is survived by her mother, Barbara Shively; four siblings, Marty Shively, Carolyn Tisdale, Victoria Johnson, and Robert Shively; her ex-husband, David Randall, and his partner, Michelle Colwell; her son and his wife, Doug and Kaity Randall; and her daughter and her husband, Michelle and Alberto Flores; and her “bonus daughter” Kaylee Campbell and her seven cherished grandchildren: Odin, Jax, Delaney, Mason, Kaylee, Collin and Cooper. Kris also leaves a very special friend Cheylen Lepage.
The family would like to invite you to celebrate Kris’s life on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at Christian Life Assembly.
