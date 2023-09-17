Larry C. Edwards, 85, passed at his apartment in Bakersfield on Sept. 13 under the care of hospice. Born in Oklahoma, he was a longtime resident of Kern County, living in Bakersfield, Poso Flat and Stallion Springs. He was part of the first graduating class of North High School.
In Bakersfield he was known to many from his 20 years at KERO TV, starting in the days when much of the programming was live TV, and later with Mission Linen Services. In Tehachapi and Stallion Springs he worked for the Tehachapi News and the Stallion Springs Community Services District.
A dog lover, he had many friends from frequenting the dog park in Stallion Springs. He loved the outdoors and spent a great deal of time over the years camping, hiking, fishing and exploring. He had a strong creative streak that included painting, photography, stained glass work, 3-D work and he even designed and had built his home in Stallion Springs, which he lived in until last November.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandy, children Sean and Erin, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four siblings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.