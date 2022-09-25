Larry Gene Christy, Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022

Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca.
Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed off-roading and loved the freedom he felt while riding his motorcycle. He graduated from Mojave River Academy in 2015. He became the proud father to Jaxon James Christy in March of the same year. Jaxon James Christy was the love of his life. Larry worked at Benz Sanitation, World Wind Services, and worked in construction where he did custom concrete and block work.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Naomi Lynn Christy (aka Na/Budda); grandfathers, John Lee Christy, and Donald David Starn; and cousin, Dale James Starn. He is survived by son, Jaxon James Christy; parents, Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy; brother, Jeffery Jason Starn; niece, Naomi Rene Starn; sister, Ashley Nicole Palmer; brother-in-law, Zechariah James Palmer; and nephews, Christian James Palmer, and Jonathan Isaac Palmer. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Larry will be remembered as a person who was very compassionate, selfless and had an enormous heart. He was a man who always put others in front of himself. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel. Chapel Service will be held on Sept. 29, 2022, 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Graveside Service at Tehachapi Public Cemetery - Westside, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Christy family home.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.