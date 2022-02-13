Larry Grant Barrett, Sept. 19, 1937 - Jan. 19, 2022

Larry Grant Barrett, aka Bear, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at the age of 84 after a long and courageous battle with mortality.
It is difficult to convey the impact Larry made upon countless lives. His vision, sacrifice and hard work created Skylark North Glider Flight School, one of the finest soaring operations in the world. He established and has maintained one of the longest continuous contracts with the US AF Test Pilot School. He was a superb aviator, instructor, civil engineer, FAA Designee Examiner, and mentor to many. Working side by side with his wife, Jane, they were able to bring his dreams to life. Skylark North Glider Flight School & Mountain Valley Airport are an indelible legacy for a larger-than-life man.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; sister, Bonnie Barrett; daughter, Vicki Cussans & husband Mark; son, Glenn Barrett & wife Tina; five grandkids, Kyle Wagner, Alicia Wagner, Reese Grey & his partner, Georgina Lambert, Brittany Aldridge & husband Trevor, Chad Barrett & wife Rachael; and three great-grandchildren, Elaina, Chase, and Sierra Barrett.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Mountain Valley Airport.
An aviation scholarship is being created in his honor. Please contact Jane Barrett, 661-822-5267 or info@SkylarkNorth.com for more information.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
