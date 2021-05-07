LaVerne N. Kemp, June 22, 1930 - May 2, 2021

LaVerne N. Kemp, was born June 22, 1930, in Joplin, Mo.
LaVerne, 90 years strong, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, how she wanted and where she fought for the residents of Tehachapi on the building of the hospital. She picked her battles on issues that were closest to her heart, including the hospital and especially mental illness, for the patients and their families and their trying times, as she has now joined her son with arms out, in his peace from illness that controlled his life.
Through her years, she supported, PTA, 4-H, Cub Scouts and Kern County NAMI. She always supported animal care at all times. In her later years, her husband roped her into working and volunteering at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot, assisting in the scheduling of the docents, so tip your hat to those volunteers. The Depot recently honored her with her service to them and we thank you.
She was also the chief volunteer for her husband in his self-employed service company, that serviced the State of California and beyond. And his membership in the California Groundwater Association, smile when you take a drink of water.
She is survived by her Band aid, Bandi her dog, Patches her cat, numerous squirrels, gophers, deer and that dang bobcat.
Her survivors include: daughter, Pamela, daughter, Karen and son, Kelley (Rebecca).
The oldest of eight children, she is survived by brother, Lonnie (Christine), sister, Joan, brother, Lewi and brother, Tom (Mary).
Grandchildren: Jaime, Jody, Becky (John), Crystal and Samantha.
Great-grandchildren: Allan, Brandi, Bryan, Charlie, Kimberly, Britney, Tiffany, Rachael, Krysta, Gracie, Breanna, Stephanie, Kala, Jackie and JC. Most important special great grandson Allen.
Great-great-grandchildren: Lillith, Dean, Oliva, Aasher and Dennis.
Preceding her in death her parents, Roy and Della; husband, Kenyon; son, Thomas; brother, Bubs (LaVerne started that name); sister, Joy; sister, Patricia; sister, Sharon; sister, Betty; and brother, Roy.
The family wished to express their gratitude to the staff that took care of her, they are the soul of the hospital, and Bandi thanks them for taking care of his mom.
Donations in LaVerne's name may be made to The Tehachapi Railroad Depot.
Choo Choo goes the trolley, Mom And Dad.
Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, Calif., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Services will be Held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow.
