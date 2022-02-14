Lee Aragon Jr., 1941-2022

Lee Aragon Jr., a longtime Tehachapi resident, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Lee was born April 27, 1941, to parents Lee and Delfina Aragon in Denver, Colo. He worked 32 years for California Portland Cement Plant in Mojave.
Lee is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie Aragon; brothers, Robert Aragon of San Marcos, Calif., and Angel Aragon of Hutchinson, Kan.; and sister, Bea Aragon of Bakersfield, Calif. He had two sisters-in-law, 10 nieces, four nephews, and numerous family members.
Lee was active in the community as a member of the Moose Lodge, as well as his involvement with the Mountain Festival that he loved. A memorial service will be held at Christian Life Assembly of God, located at 920 W. Valley Blvd. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. He was very much loved and will be missed.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit, WoodMortuary.net.
