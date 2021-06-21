Leslie Ann Hersom, July 1953 – June 2021

Leslie Ann Hersom was born to parents Clarence and Frances in July of 1953 in Southern California. Even as a young child, she desired to be part of a church. She attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with her best friend, gained her own testimony of the teachings and became a member herself. Throughout her life, she never faltered in her beliefs and was an example of the love of Jesus Christ. She led by her quiet example, her sweetness, and tender spirit present in every interaction.
She received a bachelor's degree and California teaching credential from San Diego State University. During her college years, she continued to study and learn more about her faith through Institute of Religion classes. She loved being able to feel the spirit and learning new things about the church and the gospel.
At a church meeting, she gave a prayer which made a lasting impression on her future husband. They didn’t actually get to meet until 3.5 years later, since they were both leaving for church missions to Pocatello, Idaho and Paris, France, respectively. But he never forgot the impact her prayer made on him. Upon seeing her again, he approached immediately and said, “I’ve been wanting to talk to you.” Once they did meet and start to date, Leslie refused to even hold his hand because she didn’t want any sort of emotional distraction to cloud her judgment. When they at last did hold hands, it was like lightning. They married in 1978 and had six children. She poured all of her energy into her children, who never doubted that she loved and cared for them with her whole being.
Leslie passionately sought to learn and create. As a youth, she asked her grandmother to teach her how to sew. She even made her own prom dress, precise with every stitch. She brought her love of learning to adulthood, taking college-level courses in many topics. At different times in her life, her hobbies included throwing pottery, making soap, drawing, studying computers, studying the human body and nutrition, gardening, making and eating food (especially sweets!), playing the piano, singing, and reading a good book — in particular, science fiction. She shared all of these with her family and gladly passed on her passions, including a deep respect for other people and our environment. In the midst of her busy family and church life, she enjoyed working for many years as a reading aide for the local school district and made many friends there.
Leslie is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Frances; and elder brother, Grant. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; children: Amy, Jennifer, Caroline, Christina, Spencer, and Malulani; sister, Teresa; and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Her kindness and wisdom will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 600 Anita Dive, Tehachapi, CA 93561 on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider writing a remembrance on the Wood Family Funeral Service website.
