Leslie Caryn Harris was born July 20, 1965, in Downey, Calif., to Robert and Carol Withee. Her soul left this world to be with our Lord on Sept. 13, 2020, in Tehachapi, Calif.
Leslie married the love of her life, Robert Harris, on Nov. 12, 1983. Together they raised three children, Johnathan, (Deirdre), William, (Jamie), and Kathleen Whelchel, (Matthew). Their children went on to gift them with three granddaughters, Baya and Lyla Harris, and Lia Whelchel.
Leslie lived much of her life in Tehachapi. She attended Tehachapi High School. She was always a present, loving mother, and fiercely protective of her family. She was a Christian and loved God with all her heart, and her faith was strong. Leslie had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was incredibly talented, she loved painting, and wrote beautiful poetry, of which we will treasure always. Bob and Leslie loved camping in Bishop, Calif., with their children, and she was an expert fishermen. Bob and Leslie loved taking trips to Las Vegas, Nev., and she loved riding roller coasters.
After her children were raised, Leslie went to college, and earned her degree. She became a surgical technician and loved her career, last being employed at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif.
Leslie was diagnosed with a savage cancer, glioblastoma, brain cancer, in February 2020. She had surgery to remove a tumor. Leslie never once felt sorry for herself; she was poised for a fight to survive. Leslie was a true warrior. She showed everyone her grace, bravery, and determination to beat this awful disease. During the time of her treatments at California Bakersfield Cancer Center, Leslie would share words of encouragement to others going through their treatments. Leslie was driven to give back, and she decided that every day that she took treatment, with the help of her sister, would pack foods and waters for the numerous homeless people that we passed on the route to receive her cancer treatments. Leslie had a luminous soul that brought joy to all that knew her, and she had a laugh that you could never forget.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Robert; her sons, Johnathan, William, and her daughter, Kathleen; her granddaughters, Baya, Lyla, and Lia; her grandmother, Jean Clark VanDell; her parents, Robert Withee, and Carol Clark; her sisters, Tina Withee, Cheryl Jordan, Rachelle Kidd, Carole Fitch, Jennifer Withee and her brother, Robert Withee; her uncles, Michael Jedlick and James Clark; and her aunt, Gail Jedlick. She also leaves, cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
Leslie had a giving heart. Please donate to the homeless population, as she could not look away. Leslie treated everyone with love, compassion and dignity. She will always be in our hearts, and we are grateful for every second we shared with her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.