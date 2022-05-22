Lindsey was a comforting friend, a wonderful sister, a strong wife and she always stood up for the people she loved. Her sense of humor was wonderful. She delighted most in being a Mother.
The town knew her from the “Feed My Sheep” meals program. She and her father began it after the death of her mother. She was the tough lady that always set aside a few extra plates of spaghetti for any latecomers. In 2011, the building that hosted “Feed My Sheep” also hosted the Salvation Army. This is where she met her husband, Josh, while he worked for the Salvation Army. The two were married only a few months later. A few months turned into 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her many brothers and sisters, some related some not; her husband, Josh Farquharson; and her two beloved boys, ages 7 and 9.
The meal program ceased operations in 2019. Every meal provided by “Feed My Sheep” began with a prayer. She would want to end this the same way it began. "For this is the day the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Amen."
Her remembrance will be held May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Grace Fellowship, located at 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi, California.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.