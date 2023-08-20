Louise Victoria Martinez, 1930-2023

Louise Victoria Martinez, age 93, passed away at her home in Bear Valley Springs surrounded by family on Aug. 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Sept. 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Chapel. A reception will follow at the Woods Pavilion. A private interment will be held on Sept. 8, 2023, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, Calif.
Louise was born on June 15, 1930, to Luisa and Rev. Esteban Viera in New York, N.Y. She was married to Henry Martinez from June 1950 until his death in 2017.
A 36-year resident of Bear Valley Springs, Louise was a passionate quilter and a member of the community. Louise dearly loved the home that she and her husband, Henry, built to enjoy their retirement. It was their dream home.
Louise is survived by her four children, Priscilla Martinez-Moskowitz, Steven Martinez, Rebecca Johnston, and Richard Martinez, and her sister, Leticia Bootow. She is also survived by daughters-in-law Michelle Martinez and Diane Martinez and by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Grandson Brian Wood, predeceased Louise in 2017.
In loving memories, Louise will be dearly missed.
We love you Mom.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
