Lucia Ruble, Jan. 25-1931 - June 24, 2021

Enrichment Program director, loving neighbor, dedicated Tehachapi community member, beloved wife and mother graduated from her Kinder Care program, June 24, 2021, in her home. Lucia Ruble, 90, is survived by her eternal companion, George Ruble; her son, Aaron; her daughter, Missie; and seven beautiful grandchildren.
Born in Hamburg, Germany, Lucia survived the allied bombing of Hamburg and immigrated to Sweden where she completed her primary education. She subsequently became a chef in Stockholm, which brought her to California where she and her Swedish friend thought it would be fun to work for a year.
Lucia met George at a Lawrence Welk Show in Pasadena, Calif. Together, they loved listening to music and dancing as well as watching "Gunsmoke" and "Perry Mason" reruns. In 1977, she and family settled in Tehachapi. Lucia was known for peddling her bike to work at Wells Elementary School, baking bread for neighbors, greeting friends with a cheery "Hallo," morning walks, watering and mowing her lawn, always cheerfully greeting others as they passed by.
A come and go celebration of life memorial was held Thursday, July 1, 2021, through Saturday, July 3, from sunup until sundown. Friends left their remarks on a provided sunbeam note. The note was then collected and placed in her interment. In lieu of flowers please, please do a kind act to a neighbor.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
