Manuel Plazola, 1935 - 2022

Manuel Plazola, 87, of Tehachapi, Calif. passed on July 4, 2022 in Bakersfield surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Feb. 28, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas, to Jose and Maria Plazola.
He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Joe, Alicia and two spouses Janet and Rosemarie and his son Manuel Jr.
He is survived by his sister Ophelia and his five children, Diane, Ricky, Estella, Alicia and Joseph; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Manuel lived his life to his fullest. He was a butcher, a produce manager for several supermarkets, a Hispanic radio announcer for KSRV in Ontario, Ore. He lived in many places, from Corpus Christi, Texas; Arizona, Ontario, Ore.; Las Vegas; Hallsville, Texas, then finally in California.
Manuel loved music, from his DJing, and enjoyed dancing, telling jokes, his two favorite quotes: I'll pay you back, the second Tuesday of next week and I'll make sure you get a raise.
Celebration of Life Service will be at: Christian Life Assembly of God, 920 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561, at 1 p.m. Saturday July 30, 2022.
Reception will follow after the service.
His resting location will be in Las Vegas, Nev., which will be announced at a later date.
