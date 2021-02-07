Marcus Edward Allsup, July 26, 1941 - Jan. 26, 2021

Marcus Edward Allsup was taken home to meet his Savior on Jan. 26, 2021. Members of his family gathered to share memories. A later celebration of life is being planned.
Mark was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 26, 1941. His dad was a Marine, so he ended up in California where he met and married Linda. He has three sons, Marc, Matthew and Christopher, and one sister, Patti.
He taught in public school, taught and administrated in private Christian schools, and taught one year in an Aleut Indian village. Mark spent two summers commercial fishing off Kodiak Island, Alaska with Aleut friends. Mark traveled to Russia to help set up Christian schools near Moscow at the request of the Soviet government. Mark was especially blessed by his ministry at Tehachapi Christian School during the eighties and nineties. It was a great joy for him to teach God’s Word to his students and to teach several home Bible studies through the years. Mark was a spiritual dad to many young people.
Mark’s favorite pastimes were camping, motorcycle riding, watching his Dallas Cowboys, traveling with family, and spending time with kids from his schools.
Mark is survived by his wife, Linda; his three sons, plus a large and loving extended family. He is missed.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
