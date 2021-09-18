Margaret Emily Collins, 89, passed away quietly at home on Sept. 14, 2021, with loving family by her side. She was born on Dec. 17, 1931, to Gladys and Lloyd Pullen in Bakersfield, Calif. Her father worked in the Mojave, Calif., area during World War II as part of the “SEABEE” Construction Battalion. Margaret attended schools in Bakersfield and in the Antelope Valley, where she graduated high school.
Margaret was married to JR Dayton Collins for 69 years. They enjoyed many cross-country motorcycle rides together and even more short trips just to ride or go to lunch. She was a volunteer with the Tehachapi Hospital Guild for 25 years. Her hobbies, in her younger years, included bowling, reading, jigsaw puzzles and she loved playing bingo.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Lloyd Pullen; her beloved husband, JR Dayton Collins; daughter, Judy Grant; and great-great grandson Elijah Haff. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Collins, and Janice Collins; brothers, George Pullen, Art Pullen, Bill Pullen; sister, Lillian Wilson; granddaughters, Rhonda Bates and Naomie West; great-grandchildren, William Bates, Amber Haff; and great-great-grandchildren, Dylan Rininger, Jeremiah Haff, Nevaeh Haff, Jaelynn Bates, and Kamryn West.
Margaret will be laid to rest beside her husband at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif., in a private service for the family.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
