Margaret Louise Line, April 19, 1938-Aug. 9, 2020

Margaret Louise Line, formerly Black, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this life on Aug. 9, 2020, to rejoin her loved ones who had gone on before. Margaret died peacefully surrounded by members of her family.
She was born on April 19, 1938, the first child of Elmo and Bernice Black, in Bakersfield, Calif. In 1954, she married Bobby Ray Line and together they raised two children; a son, Jeffrey and a daughter, Corey. Margaret and Bobby had almost 25 wonderful years together until he was killed in a tragic accident.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws Raymond and Ruth Line, and her younger brother, Bill Black. She is survived by her brother, Bob Black, her children and their families, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed, but we all rejoice in the reunion which was awaiting her.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
