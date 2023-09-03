Margaret "Maggie" Hicks, 1930-2023

Margaret "Maggie" Hicks was born on Feb. 12, 1930 in El Paso, Texas to parents Agapito and Maria Gonzalez. She came from a large family with six brothers and three sisters of which she was a twin and the youngest. Her family moved to Tehachapi in the late 1930s and ultimately settled in San Francisco in the early 1950s.
She lived nearly all her adult life in the Bay Area, which she loved until she moved to Pismo Beach at the spry age of 84. She was employed as an executive secretary for the Volkswagen dealership in the Bay Area where she retired.
After retirement, she kept busy with different self-employed businesses but the one she loved the most was dog/house sitting for clients who became lifelong friends. Her number one passion, deep love and devotion was for the dogs. She loved her beloved Cocker Spaniels: Cindy, Ginger, Senator and Sugar.
Aunt Maggie loved to travel and went to beautiful places in Mexico, South America and Hawaii. She was an avid golfer, bowler, painter and even ventured into white water rafting. She was known for her "green" thumb and had her beautiful flowers and plants in front of her patios. Her favorite places were the mountains and the ocean, which is why she was drawn to Pismo Beach.
Aunt Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Agapito and Maria; brothers, Carlos, Agapito, Nacho, Alfonso, Ernest and Willie; and sisters, Tana, Josephine and Eva. She leaves loving nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, it was her request that donations be made to the Guide Dogs for the Blind (San Rafael, Calif.). The family would like to thank everyone who has offered their love and support during this time. A Catholic Rosary and Mass will be held at Christ the King Church at 1800 Bedford Way Bakersfield, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. Rest in peace our dear aunt Maggie.
