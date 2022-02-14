Margaret Susan Hansen Kelly, Nov. 29, 1961 – Jan. 20, 2022

Meg entered her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2022. Her long battle with cancer is over and she is experiencing ultimate healing with Jesus.
Meg leaves behind her husband Tom, of 39 years, two children and four beloved grandchildren. Meg was an entrepreneur and embarked on many adventurous endeavors throughout her life. A memorial service is planned for March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly, 920 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
