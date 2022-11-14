Margo Wells passed away in Hollister, Calif., on Nov. 11, 2022 at the age of 82 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Tehachapi, Calif., to Claude and Elizabeth Wells and resided there until her graduation from high school.
Margo attended UC Santa Barbara, graduating as a home economist. She was hired by Southern California Edison to demonstrate home appliances, primarily the newly introduced microwave ovens. Edison then sponsored her MBA degree at Pepperdine University. Margo continued her successful career in management with Edison until her retirement in 1995.
In retirement, Margo and her long-time friend, John Hamilton, purchased a condo in Palm Desert and enjoyed many rounds of golf at the Monterey Country Club. She loved to travel, visiting numerous countries around the world with her friends from college.
Margo is survived by her sister, Barbara Huse, her niece Sharon (Ed) Muehlbacher and her nephew Don (Amor) Huse. She doted on her grandnephews and grandniece Cameron, Austin, Jessica and Trent, along with her step-grandnephews and step-grandniece Andrew, NIkki, Jett and Vinnie.
Margo was pre-deceased by her parents, Claude and Elizabeth Wells; her brother-in-law, Paul Huse,; and her grandniece, Jessica Huse.
A private service and burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, Calif. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
