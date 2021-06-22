Marjorie Gwen Allred left us quietly to be with Jesus on June 19, 2021, she was 83 years old. She left behind her husband, Claborn Allred; three daughters, Lizbeth, Nancy, and Laurie; three sons-in-law, John, Dave, and Tom; five grandchildren, Cameron, Kristen, Leigh Anne, Kara, and Brian; and five great-grandchildren, Jaydon, Everett, Lily, Ella, and Coralee.
She was born in Higgins, Texas, and lived in Texas, California, Oregon, Washington State, and Missouri. In all, she moved twenty-six times in her life.
Marjorie, Marge, Mom, Gramma, Great-Gramma loved to create beauty everywhere she went. This was expressed in sewing dresses for her little girls, painting ceramics, cake decorating, oil, water, and chalk painting, silk flower arrangements, singing in every choir at each church they attended through the years, playing the piano and organ, teaching her girls to sing (which became the “Allred Quartet” singing lots of Bill Gaither music), teaching three-year-old Sunday school, leading Girls in Action, and teaching Vacation Bible School and Awanas.
After raising her three girls, she went on to complete a Medical Assistant program, when living in Pleasant Hill, Oregon, shortly before moving to Vancouver, Washington. In Vancouver, she did not follow that career path as the Lord led her to become a secretary of the newly formed Northside Baptist Church. One of her duties was to publish the church newsletters. With her creativity flowing, she introduced the Church Mouse. The mouse would “just happen” to overhear little snippets of good news about church members and would then run to tell Margie, so she could print it in the next edition of the newsletter. Margie also kept the pastor on track, helped facilitate communication in a growing church, sang in the choir, played the piano, and participated in the women’s ministry.
She loved to travel and explore this great big, amazing world we live in. Through the travel club at their bank, she was able to visit places like New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, England, Scotland, the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Alaska, Hawaii, Russia, Norway, and Estonia. A few local places she visited were South Carolina and New York City. Some of the trips she made with her husband or one of her daughters, which helped us to appreciate this world even more with her by our side. Her love of art, music, and adventure made each trip special giving her and us fantastic memories to cherish through the years.
Her greatest gift to her family was that she took time out of her life to make sure her family was saved through the blood of Jesus Christ. Her quiet spirit and unwavering love for God was invested in each of us, and it sustained her during the hard times. She was a prayer warrior for her family, and we felt its power.
A few of the most precious things about Mom were her love for her husband and family, her beautiful smile, and her contagious laugh. When you were around her, you were free to be yourself. She always encouraged us to do our best, and we always tried, because we knew she believed in us. When we came to visit Mom and Dad, and it was time for us to leave to go home, Mom would always give us a great big hug, a short encouraging whisper in our ear, and a kiss before she let us go. As we left the driveway there were also lots of “I Love You’s” yelled back and forth and silly waving that made all of us laugh.
So today—Marjorie, Marge, Mom, Gramma, Great-Gramma—we hug you, kiss your cheek, and whisper “I Love You” in your ear as we send you off on another amazing adventure to dance on the golden streets of Heaven, sing in the heavenly choir, and make it a more beautiful place because you are there. We love you so, so much, and we will see you again!
Graveside services will be held July 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Tehachapi Public Cemetery Eastside with Tom Allred officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, Jewish Old People-Huckelby, NW Baptist Foundation, and/or any type of children’s home. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
