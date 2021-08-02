Martha “Marti” Overfield, age 76, longtime resident of Tehachapi, passed away July 28, 2021.
Marti is survived by her two sisters, a brother, two children, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Overfield, her parents, and a brother.
A Mass will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church on Aug. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. A private burial service for family and very close friends will take place at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
