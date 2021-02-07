Marvel “Marv” Odell Sheller, May 25, 1930 - Jan. 24, 2021

Marvel “Marv” Odell (Erdahl) Sheller was born May 25, 1930, in Rake, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Amanda (Gunderson) Erdahl. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church.
In 1935 the family moved to Forest City, Iowa, where Marvel graduated from Forest City High School, in 1948. She received an A.S. from Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa, in 1950 and a B.S. from the University of Iowa in 1952.
After teaching in Hampton, Iowa, four years, she moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and taught physical education for six years at Bloomington High School.
Marvel married Gary Sheller, an air traffic controller at the Chicago Center, on June 23, 1962. They lived in Aurora, Ill., where their daughter and son were born. She taught school for 11 years in Illinois. In 1977 the family moved to Camarillo, Calif., where Marvel continued her teaching career. She spent over 30 years teaching in four different states.
Gary and Marvel moved to Bear Valley Springs in 1997. Gary passed away in 2014. Marvel was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and active in LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League).
Marvel is survived by her daughter, Ann (Mike) Chiarini of Tehachapi; daughter-in-law, Melinda Sheller of Camarillo; grandchildren, Matt Fort of Phoenix, Luke Chiarini of Tehachapi, Caroline, Claire and Madeline Sheller of Camarillo. She is also survived by brothers, Elton (Orpha) Erdahl and Al Erdahl, both of Hopkins, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kirk Sheller of Camarillo; granddaughter, Kelley Ann Fort; brothers, Clemens and Wallace Erdahl; and sisters, Grace Mickelson and Emily Duxbury.
Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for their sanctuary fund, 329 South Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
