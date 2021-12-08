Mary Ann “Oma” (Thomas) Cary passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 80 in Staunton, Ill. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., in 1941, the daughter of the late Arthur L & Mabel (Dols) Thomas. She married her husband, Albert D. Cary, in 1958 in East St. Louis, Ill.
Mary Ann was involved in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls Assembly #12 in East St. Louis and #111 in Tehachapi, Calif. With her husband’s career they traveled the world and lived in several foreign countries and numerous cities around the United States.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years; her two daughters, Kim Jochim and her husband Mark, and Pam Cary; two grandchildren, Seth Jochim and Paige Medeiros and her husband, Michael; a great-grandson, Tucker Mederios; and big brother, Arthur Thomas Jr.
There will be a private family service. Inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bunker Hill Area Ambulance Services 123 S. Washington St., Bunker Hill, IL 62014. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com
