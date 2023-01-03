Mary E. Roedel, Oct. 17, 1942 – Dec. 28, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Roedel of Tehachapi, Calif., sadly passed away the morning of Dec. 28, 2022, in Lancaster, Calif. Born in Virginia as Christine Phelps, and adopted by and preceded in passing by Elizabeth and William J. Corey, Mary is also preceded by her uncle, George E. Corey, and husband, Robert E. Roedel.
Mary lived a life dedicated to her children, but she was also known by many for her contagious laughter, a smile that lit up any room, and her amazing cooking, which included her famous oven-baked cheese fondue. Through her nurturing, and steadfast and loving demeanor, she left a legacy of love, perseverance, determination and endurance for her children to remember her by. Those in the Tehachapi area often remember her as co-owner of the Springs Emporium Convenient Store of Stallion Springs, Tehachapi, Calif., with her husband, Robert E. Roedel.
Mary is known, most recently in Sand Canyon, Calif., by her many friends and neighbors to whom she was eternally grateful for these last several years. She is a beloved mother and grandmother, who is survived and will be deeply missed by her three children: Kenneth J. Chmielewski and wife Marci; Tammy A. Brody; and Deborah L. Soda and spouse Naomi. Mary is also survived by her many grandchildren: Brian Brody II, Christopher Brown, Cory Brown, Brandon Brody, Kayla Brown, Danielle Wolff, Dillon Brown, Jade Powell, Sean Soda, Callista Soda and Sydney Soda, as well as her great-grandchildren Trinity Stein, Tori Stein, Tyan Doop, Frankie Brody, Vincent Brody and Ruby Bailey.
Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mary’s final care for Monday Jan. 9, 2023 with an intimate farewell from 10 to 11 a.m., following a graveside farewell at Lancaster Cemetery for family and friends.
