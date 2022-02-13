Mary Ellen Nichols, 1929-2022

It saddens our hearts to announce the passing of Mary Ellen Nichols. Our amazing and beloved Mom, Sister, Grandma, Great-grandma, Aunt, Cousin, FRIEND.
Mary was born in Texas on Nov. 20, 1929. She was raised in Pomona. During her high school years, she volunteered as a candy striper in her local hospital and helped raise her younger siblings. She loved to make people smile, laugh, she would do anything for you. She never complained.
She always said please, thank you, God Bless, wherever she went.
Mary married the love her life, Harvey Nichols. They were married for 42 years, before his passing in 2006. Mary was the first woman to get heart monitors in the elementary schools for early detection in the 1960s. She held every office in PTA during our schooling years. She and Nicole enjoyed being around all her sisters in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Yes !! she held every office there too.
She didn’t stop there, she devoted her life to the March of Dimes. “Be good to your baby before it's born,” she would say, for 37 years she stayed the with the March of Dimes. After the death of their oldest son, Robbie, (he was the first boy to get polio in San Bernardino), she became the best fundraiser ever! If she wanted it, she didn’t leave without, if it was for the children of March of Dimes.
In 2007, Mary got another calling. This time her devotion was with the KCSD. As a volunteer, she wore the uniform proudly for 15 years until our Lord called her home.
Mary loved her family, she had a strong faith, she loved to read, play in the yard, help others when needed. She even learned to play the WII Bowling Game with her grandson. She might be gone but she will never be forgotten. She will live forever in our hearts.
Mary's highest honor and achievement was the birth of her children.
Mary is survived by her children, daughter, Nanci and Jerry Buff; son, Thomas and Paula Nichols; sister, Katherine, and husband Bill; grandchildren, Thomas Jr.; Nicole and Randy; Jessy and Jennifer Rose.
Great-grandchildren Jessica Mary Ellen, Nevaeh, Alayna, Caleb, Brianna, Skylee, and Brodie; nephews, Mikeal, Tinker, Tim, and Billy; nieces, Shari, and Jennifer.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Nichols; their son, Robert Lee Nichols; parents, John Lee and Mattie Jane; siblings, John Lee, Franklin; grand-children, Danielle, and Jason; nephew, Benjamin.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., has been entrusted with her care.
