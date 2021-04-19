Mary Katherine Miller, Jan. 9, 1955 - April 4, 2021

Maria was a woman who loved her family, jewelry and eating breakfast out. She was born in Pacoima, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1955, and passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif.
She loved to shop, spend time with her grandkids, and watch (and oftentimes, rewatch) Hallmark movies. She was a friend to anyone and everyone who knew her. She shared her love for life and friendship wherever she went. She would do anything for her family and friends and that was most evident by her well-timed and hand-crafted letters she would mail on a regular basis. As a woman of faith, her love for Jesus shown through in all that she said and did.
Maria was a woman that loves her family beyond words. She leaves behind her cherished memory, her two children, son, Lucas Miller, and daughter-in-law Dana Miller; and daughter, Julie Trapp and son-in-law, David Trapp. She absolutely adored her five grandchildren, Hadley, Tegan and Kinsley Miller, and Brogan and Rorie Trapp.
Maria left behind one brother, Matt Gil with his wife Priscilla; three sisters, Lilly Louise Wilson and her husband, Jeff Wilson; Paula Sabourin and her husband, Mike Sabourin and Irene (Renie) Tally. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and a legacy of cherished friendships which includes Sue, Linda, and Marilynn.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their loving care provided during Maria’s last days, as well as Around The Clock healthcare, specifically Desirae Harter.
A celebration of life service will be held on May 1, 2021, at Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church at 10 a.m. There will be a private interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.
If you would like to honor Maria’s life with flowers, please send them to Wood Family Mortuary.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
