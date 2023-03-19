Mary Louise Dome, May 22, 1930 – Feb. 26, 2023

Mary Louise Dome, 92, went home to God on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. She may no longer be among us, but she will always be in our hearts and never forgotten for her many good deeds and caring nature. Her husband and loving partner of 67 years, Cecil, passed away in 2017, and although she loved this world, knowing they are now together will bring those of us who remain great peace.
Mary and Cecil had five children, Mary Jane, Lorraine, George, Kathryn and Susan.
Mary was born to Robert and Leta Marie in Howard, Kan., and was the oldest of five children, followed by Maureen, Donna, Leland (Bud) and Susie. She attended a classic rural one-room school for grades one through eight. Her family moved to Cherryvale where she attended and graduated from Moline High School. She went on to complete business College in Wichita, Kan., and then worked as a legal secretary.
Later, in 1950, she met and married Cecil and soon after they made the big move from Kansas to California, where Cecil went to work for NASA, and they began to build their family.
As the children grew up, Mary went back to work and her career years included such jobs as a DMV clerk, a secretary for Farmers Insurance and assistant librarian at Tehachapi High School (she loved books).
Mary stepped up to volunteer where she saw a need and in 1975, she started the Hospital Guild Thrift Shop, which is still in existence today serving the community and raising money for the hospital.
The Tehachapi Senior Center was another important project to Mary. She actively worked to raise awareness and funding to keep the center open. Over the years she enjoyed the exercise and meditation classes as well as the various social activities offered by the Senior Center.
As retirees, Mary and Cecil shared great adventures in their motorhome making many trips throughout the United States, including Alaska and many of our national parks. For a few seasons, they served as campground hosts for the national park system. Mary and Cecil loved gardening and watching their tulip and daffodil bulbs come to life in the spring. They grew beautiful flowers, delicious tomatoes and other vegetables, which they generously shared with lucky family and friends.
In closing, Mary had a rich life filled with family, friends and experiences. She was loved and will continue to be loved by those of us who had the good fortune to know her and experience her vibrant and unique spirit.
Donations may be made to the Tehachapi Senior Center in remembrance of Mary.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care.
