Mary Louise (Lou) Nichols, 1955-2023

Lou was born March 25, 1955, in Van Nuys, Calif, the sixth child and fourth daughter of Barbara and George Fuchs. She grew up on Ethel Avenue in Van Nuys with her six siblings and a menagerie of cats and dogs. After attending St. Jane Frances de Chantal elementary school, Lou graduated from St. Genevieve High School. She loved playing board and outdoor games with family and friends, throwing the tennis ball for the family’s golden retriever, Guinevere, and driving her little red Ford Pinto.
At age 18, Lou embarked on her 37-year career in the retail grocery business, primarily working at various Hughes markets in the San Fernando Valley, including the Van Nuys, Granada Hills and Sherman Oaks stores. She met her future husband at the LaCienega store.
On Aug. 18, 1979 Lou married William Nichols in an afternoon ceremony at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos, with Bill's son Eric serving as best man. The Nicholses resided in Palmdale, raising two sons, Tim and Jon, until the couple retired to Tehachapi in 2007.
Lou passed away May 3, 2023. Her favorite vacation spot was Morro Bay. At home, she liked to garden, spend time with her grandchildren, and undertake crafts projects. She was active in TOPS. Lou will be missed by her many lifelong friends and by her beloved dog Missy. She will be remembered for her quirky sense of humor, unfailingly kind heart and generous spirit.
Lou is survived by loving husband, Bill, and the following:
Stepson Eric, wife Marisol, Josh and Brandon.
Son Tim, grandsons Jason and Ryan, Tim’s fiancée Michele and her two children, Julie and Mikey.
Son Jon and granddaughter Madison
Brother George Steven Fuchs
Sisters Mary-Jo, Marianne, Mary Ellen and Mary Christine (collectively known as the Marys), and their respective families.
She was predeceased by brother Gregory Earl in 1967.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local animal shelter or food bank.
