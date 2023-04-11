MaryAnn Hewitt, April 1, 1940 – March 19, 2023

MaryAnn Hewitt was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on April 1, 1940. She passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 82.
MaryAnn is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard Byron Hewitt Sr.; father, John Arthur Sexton; mother, Sadie Josephine Sexton; brothers, John Arthur Sexton Jr., and Benjamin Sexton; and sister, Donna Sexton.
She is survived by her son, John Richard Hewitt; grandsons, Edwin Ray Kimberg, Jason Andrew Hewitt, Timothy John Hewitt, and Richard Byron Hewitt II; and great-grandchildren, Star Ann Hewitt, Aiden James Hewitt and Sadie Hewitt; Jasper Kimberg, Samuel Kimberg, Rosie Kimberg, Brennon and Kylie.
A special thanks to Jennifer Stone for being there and helping my mom so much, and another special thanks to Brittany, Anthony, Greyson, Maddie and Riley Lennox.
My mom was a good person, who was loved by many.
Her service will be held at 1 p.m. April 14, 2023 at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Westside.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
