Melvin “Mike” Goodman, Aug. 25, 1942 – May 2, 2022

Mike Goodman, 79 years old, passed away on May 2, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1942, in Philadelphia, Penn., to Robert and Frances Goodman. He served the USA in the Navy from 1962-1968, as an engine operator assigned in Vietnam aboard the USS Implicit (MSO 455) and the USS Engage (MSO 435). He married Mari Goodman on Sept. 24, 1978. Mike had four children. He and Mari had a loving relationship, where it was always: "Family First." Mike was an “East Coast” man at heart but fell in love with Tehachapi where he and Mari eventually bought their dream home and settled.
Mike was a talented brick mason and tile setter. When his career came to an end, he served as a volunteer at his local VFW Post 5948 as a member and VFW Post Commander. He enjoyed volunteering there as a bartender and was bar manager for many years. Mike was also a member of American Legion. Above all things, he was a generous husband, a loving father and Pop Pop, a brother, an uncle, a loyal friend, and a dedicated supporter of the VFW. He was honored with several awards including the Commander’s Award and several certificates of appreciation for his faithful service to the VFW.
Mike was happiest on the dance floor and loved his Oldies music. When he wasn’t dancing, you could find him watching his Pittsburgh Steelers or college basketball. Mike loved to have a good time and celebrated every event to the fullest. Once retired, Mike loved to travel and spent much time with Mari visiting family and friends across the United States and exploring new places. He recently traveled to Israel having been touched with a spiritual awakening.
He is survived by Mari Goodman, his wife of almost 44 years; his three children, Michael Goodman (Heather Goodman), Lani Goodman Jackson (Joshua Jackson), and Julie Bowling (David Bowling); and his two sisters, Gloria Caplan and Arlene Bean. He enjoyed eight grandchildren, Jenna, Gerritt, Carlyn, Cade, Reagan, Elizabeth, Emma, and our new addition, Edwin Mitchell. He will join his loving son, Robert Mitchell at heaven's gates. He is loved and will be missed by us all.
Donations in his honor may be made to our local VFW Post 5948, Tehachapi California.
Services are facilitated by Wood Family Funeral Service and the officiant will be Rabbi Stuart Dauermann. The interment will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on May 13, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. sharp, in Arvin, Calif. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., at Woods Family Funeral Service Chapel. A reception will be held immediately after at the VFW, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
