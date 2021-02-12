There will be a memorial service for John Hayes at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Operation Mobilization at my.omusa.org.
