Michael D. Westbeld, Aug. 15, 1948 - Aug. 29, 2020

Michael D. Westbeld, 72, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Aug. 29, 2020 at his home after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 15, 1948 in Lima, Ohio, to Warren and Irene Westbeld.
After Michael graduated with a degree in accounting from Miami University, he started his career with Burrough’s in New York, which later transferred him to California. He continued developing his skills with Zond Wind, Enron Wind Corp., General Electric, and finally Clipper Wind, where he ultimately retired from. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his life partner Suzi McReynolds, for sometimes months at a time in the U.S., and then abroad.
In his early years in Ohio, Michael enjoyed many athletic activities including football, body building, and being on the YMCA swim team. After his move to California, his love of the outdoors led him to body building on the beach, backpacking, day hikes, bicycling, fly fishing, golfing, landscaping, and gardening. At one time he was a docent for the Malibu State Park in Malibu, Calif. He completed many cycling events, including the Death Ride twice, in the northeastern Sierra’s.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Karen Sawchuk. Surviving to cherish his memory are his life partner of over 20 years, Suzi McReynolds; sisters, Debra (Joseph) Hauenstein and Rebecca French; many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and relatives; and beloved feline children, Itzy and Cricket.
Celebration of Michael’s life will be held privately, per his wishes. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, California. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, The Arbor Day Foundation, Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, or the Tehachapi Humane Society.
