Michael Frederick Metzger, Oct. 17, 1949 – Dec. 3, 2020

Michael Frederick Metzger, 71, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Tehachapi, Calif. Mike was born on Oct. 17, 1949, in Oakland, Calif. He resided in Lancaster for more than 50 years and in 2003 relocated to Tehachapi with his wife and family. Mike is survived by his wife, Robyn; sons, David and Geoffrey; grandson, Xavier; and several nieces and nephews.
Mike previously worked in aerospace and construction, co-owned M&M Fence Co. in Lancaster, and was employed by Northrop Grumman until his passing. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, handyman, gun and wine enthusiast. Mike will fondly be remembered by family and friends for his playful jokes, unfailing work ethic, and devotion as husband and father.
An outdoor celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Stallion Springs Community Church, 18151 St. Andrews Drive, Tehachapi. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
