Michael Leroy Shanahan, June 5, 1954 – Aug. 11, 2022

Michael Leroy Shanahan, 68 years old, passed away at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with his daughter, Erin Tiffany Shanahan, by his side.
A Viewing will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with a Chapel Service at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by the Graveside service. There will also be a luncheon held at The Woods Pavilion at 2 p.m.
Mike Shanahan was born on June 5, 1954, in Mojave, Calif., to Pat and Betty Shanahan. He attended Tehachapi High School, where he thrived, playing baseball, hanging out with his friends, and giving his sister, Barbara Shanahan, a hard time. Mike graduated from THS in 1972 and immediately attended Bakersfield College. In 1974, he moved to San Francisco where he attended SF State and met his wife, Kimberly Ann Shanahan. Mike and Kim wed on May 8, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nev. Mike worked for 40-plus years in telecommunications, where he earned several awards.
To know Mike, was to love Mike. He was a people person and loved everyone. Mike was hilarious, outgoing, witty, athletic and very smart. He was a die-hard SF Giants fan and had an extensive baseball collection. He coached baseball for several years and coached girls' volleyball. Hiking, camping, playing his guitars, and listening to music were his main hobbies.
Mike Shanahan is survived by his wife, Kimberly Shanahan; his daughter, Erin Tiffany Shanahan; and his grandson, Joseph P. Stephens.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
