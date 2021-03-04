Michael T. McCallion, 1938-2021

Michael T. McCallion, devoted and loving husband, father and friend, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021 in Tehachapi.
Mike was born on Dec. 30, 1938 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Gertrude and James McCallion, the oldest of their five children. After high school, Mike joined the Army and served in the Korean War and was a member of the Honor Guard Company. When he returned home, he met and married his love and lifelong companion, Edna Trotter, on April 22, 1962. With Edna’s support, he attended the City College of New York, taking a position with the federal government after graduation. In 1967, they moved to Ridgecrest where they fell in love with the high desert of California. After moving to San Diego in 1970, Mike had a successful career in civil service, retiring as a Division Head from the Naval Operational Systems Center in 1992.
Mike and Edna have lived in Tehachapi since 1994 and loved their life in this beautiful part of California. Mike has made many close friends and was an active member of the community. He quietly volunteered at local organizations including the Tehachapi Depot Museum, Have a Heart Humane Society, Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club, Stallion Springs Community Services District and Property Owner’s Association, and the United Church of Christ.
Throughout his life, Mike was an avid reader of history and enjoyed classical music, gourmet food and fine wine. He was an artisan woodworker making furniture and wood turnings. He and Edna spent much time cooking and traveling on many adventures including trips to Alaska and South America. His daughters fondly remember living room dances with their dad to Mozart and banjo music.
Mike is survived by his beloved bride of 59 years, Edna and daughters Laurie (Jerry) and Lynette (Robert) as well as many close and loving friends in Tehachapi and beyond. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Thomas Martin, who welcomed him home.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donating in Mike’s honor to an organization he loved, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. www.bestfriends.org.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
