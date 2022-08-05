Michael Vance Phillips, April 4, 1955 – July 30, 2022

Michael Vance Phillips passed away on July 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.; he was 67 years old. Michael was born on April 4, 1955, in Seattle, Wash., to parents Alfred and Clara Phillips. He graduated from Quartz Hill High School in 1973 and attended Humboldt State University. He received his bachelor of science in forestry and natural resources in 1979.
After graduation, he worked as a forestry technician for the U.S. Forest Service in Idaho and Oregon. On May 12, 1980, he married Neva Yribarren in Reno, Nev. They moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1984, and Michael began his 40-plus year career in environmental planning across Kern County. Michael was an avid science-fiction reader, microbrewery enthusiast, devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jessie, and John Sullivan; granddaughters, Shannon, and Cora Sullivan; brothers, Alfred Matt, and Les Phillips; and sister, Sallie Phillips.
Michael’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at Greenlawn Memorial Chapel at 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, visit www.woodmortuary.net.
