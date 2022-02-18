Michael William Garcia, Sept. 19, 1951 - Feb. 12, 2022

Michael William Garcia, 70, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, in Bakersfield, Calif.
He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 19, 1951, to Joseph and Agnes Garcia.
Michael and Frances were married on May 12, 1984.
Mike was a journeyman diesel mechanic and worked for Caterpillar for over 30 years and then joined the Home Depot where he worked for over 13 years and got to work alongside his wife, Frances.
Mike loved to play the guitar, work on his Camaro and his old Chevy truck. He had a strong Catholic faith and took classes for three years to earn a certificate in the Diocese of Fresno, New Wine Ministry Formation Program. He also was a volunteer at Camp Scott to teach the at-risk youth how to read. His sense of humor was legendary, and he was an excellent mimic. He loved to joke with his family and friends, but most of all his grandchildren. He also loved old monster movies and listening to rock and roll music.
Mike is survived by Frances, his wife of 38 years; daughters, Stacey Cerda (Tony), Jessica Augustine (David); seven granddaughters, Annabelle, Annecy, Avery, Tammy, Allie, Michelle and Caroline; with a grandson, Max, due in May; and brother, Frank Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Garcia, and his sister, Dolores “Cookie” Ellis.
A viewing will be held on March 2, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel in Tehachapi, Calif. A Chapel Service will also be held at the Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel on March 3, 2022, at 11 a.m., and will be officiated by Deacon Clyde Davis. Interment will follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery-Westside, with a reception at The Woods Pavilion.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
