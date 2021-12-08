Michael William Holdridge, Nov. 13, 1966 - Nov. 26, 2021

Michael William Holdridge, 55, passed from life into rest on Nov. 26, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif. He was born Nov. 13, 1966, in Panorama City, Calif., to Ralph William Holdridge Jr. and Georgia Schiffilea-Davis.
Michael was a “people person.” He had many friends and had a heart for the poor and suffering. He loved to travel. He worked in customer service for various businesses and was an overall “Mister Fixit."
Michael leaves behind his mother, Georgia Schiffilea-Davis; father, Ralph William Holdridge Jr.; stepmother, Paulette Holdridge; brothers, Donald, and Jeffery Holdridge; uncle, Anthony Schiffilea; and aunts, Melanie Moak Schiffilea and Gloria Holdridge Dale.
A Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m., held at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Dec. 14, 2021. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Mark Maxon.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
