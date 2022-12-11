Nathan Leroy Walton, of Tehachapi, Calif., was born Nov. 24, 1938 and died Dec. 3, 2022. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences and updates, visit woodmortuary.net.
