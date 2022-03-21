Nicole Marie Scharf, Feb. 28, 1973 - March 16, 2022

Nicole Marie Scharf, 49, passed away on March 16, 2022. She was the wife of Jason Erik Scharf. They shared 13 years of marriage together.
Born in Agoura Hills, Calif., she was the daughter of Faye Williams and Kenneth Leivas. She graduated from North High School in Bakersfield, Calif., and dedicated her life to raising her three children.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jason; her beautiful children, Kohl, Charlize and Tristen; her two siblings, David Keith, and Kortney Leivas; and her mother, Faye Williams.
Nicole, or as most people knew her, Nikki, will be best remembered for her unrelenting honesty and the love she had raising her children. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
